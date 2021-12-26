*UPDATE RE: VSP News Release - Saint Albans VSP - Motor Vehicle Crash - Cook Rd, Sheldon VT - Case#21A2007420
*UPDATE - UVMMC IS REPORTING THE CRASH VICTIM DID NOT SURVIVE HIS INJURIES.
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A2007420
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: VSP Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/25/2021 @ 1643
STREET: Cook Rd
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Heald Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Sleet – Freezing Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Meagan Staples
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled (rolled upside down into water)
PASSENGER#1: Front seat – Evan Whalon (age 20 , Highgate, VT) – no injuries
PASSENGER#2: 19-month-old male, Burlington, VT (due to child’s age, we are unable to release the name at this time)
INJURIES: Child passenger (19-months old) – transported for life threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 25, 2021 at approximately 1643 hours, State Police were notified of a one-vehicle rollover on Cook Rd in Sheldon. Further information was given that the vehicle ended up in a brook, and a 19-month-old was extracted from the vehicle and CPR was in progress.
The operator, Meagan Staples (age 22) and her front seat passenger Evan Whalon (age 20), were heading north on Cook Rd when their vehicle came down a moderate hill around a sharp curve. The roadway was extremely icy at the time, and the vehicle left the roadway just prior to the culvert, went down the embankment, and landed upside down in the water.
Both Meagan Staples and Whalon were able to get out of the vehicle, but the child in the backseat was still in the car seat and submerged in the water. A neighbor was able to run down and cut the child out of the seat before CPR was attempted on scene.
Staples and Whalon were later transported to Northwestern Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while the child ended up being transported to UVM Medical Center for life threatening injuries. State Police are awaiting updates on the child’s condition.
This crash remains under investigation and more information is to follow.