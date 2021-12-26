Automotive Radar Market Business Opportunity Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2028

Reports and Data

The global automotive radar market is forecast to reach USD 28.25 Billion by 2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive radar market is forecast to reach USD 28.25 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Automotive radar helps locate objects surrounding the car with the help of the transmitter and receiver of the radar system. The transmitter of the radar system emits radio waves that stumbles into the object and bounces back to the receiver of the radar, providing information on the real-time location of the objects around the vehicle. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in all the vehicle types. The massive penetration for the futuristic driverless autonomous vehicles throughout the world influentially propels the market owing to its low-cost, high-performance safety additive deployment in the automotive systems. The most prominent constraints for the vehicular radar market is the laser-based solution, LIDAR, which is based on a higher resolution monitoring and provides more accurate detection than radar.

Asia Pacific market is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 5.85 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its extensive demand for radar system in all the vehicle types coupled with the considerable market penetration in the driverless autonomous cars and elevated growth in the overall automotive industries in China, Japan, and India. The United States possesses the highest market worldwide while Germany and the Netherlands hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Denso Corporation, Valeo, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Technologies, and Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Adaptive cruise control is an advanced self-regulating form of cruise control system that slows down and accelerates automatically to maintain a suitable pace with the car in front of the radar systems while in traffic. Adaptive cruise control sub-segment is expected to hit a market revenue of USD 5.93 Billion by 2026.

24 GHz is the short-range radar system used in the automotive. The 24 GHz frequency band radars can cover a distance of up to 20 meters. These short-range radars are low-cost alternatives to the high and mid-range radar systems and used mostly in the budget passenger vehicles. However, this 24 GHz segment is planned to be discontinued by most of the automotive radar manufacturers for its operational inefficiencies. This segment had a market share of about 41.8% in 2018.

Level (0-2) vehicles automation includes the vehicles with zero autonomous features to a few amount of automation like automatic braking systems, adaptive cruise control, and others. The market revenue for this sub-segment in 2018 was USD 1.78 Billion.

North America, with its superiority in premium and mid-range vehicles market share and concerns with vehicle and road safety, is accounted to retain its leading position in the market with a market share of about 35.6% by 2026, and the CAGR is calculated to be 25.8% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global automotive radar market on the basis of applications, frequency band, level of vehicle automation, vehicle type, and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2018-2028)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Collision Mitigation & Warning System

Blind Spot Detection

Turing Assistance

Rear Clash & Collision Aids

Parking Control Aids

Other ADAS

Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2018-2028)

24 GHz

77 GHz

Level of Vehicle Automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2018-2028)

Level (0-2)

Level (3-4)

Level (5-6)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2018-2028)

Budget Passenger Vehicle

Mid-Range Passenger Vehicle

Premium Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

