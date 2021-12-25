Light artistry sparkles across districts Macao Light Festival welcomes New Year with all

MACAU, December 25 - 【DST】Macao Light Festival 2021 – Travellers from Mars

“Macao Light Festival 2021 – Travellers from Mars” continues to illuminate and liven up different local communities with festive ambience, joining residents and visitors to celebrate New Year’s Eve and welcome the arrival of 2022.

Tokyo and local teams enrich the aroma of Taipa and Coloane with projection mapping

Among the four themed projection mapping shows of the Macao Light Festival 2021, two are held on Taipa and Coloane. A performance team from Tokyo presents “GLID” at Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa while a local performance team presents “In Pair” at Chapel of St. Francis Xavier in Coloane, attracting crowds of spectators.

Owing to the pandemic situation, the team from Tokyo could not come to Macao in person but passed on its production through the Internet to a local coordinator that offers equipment and technicians to assist with projection mapping.

The projection mapping shows, along with light installations and interactive games, enrich the unique aroma of the communities in Taipa and Coloane. There are “House of Popular Slangs” at Carmo Fair, “Cosmic Kaleidoscope” at Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway, “Weekend Love” at Chapel of St. Francis Xavier and Largo Eduardo Marques as well as “Sand Painting in Light” at Largo do Bazar, among others. The beautiful encounter between the artistry of light and the unique aroma of the communities draws many residents and visitors for photo opportunities.

Spectacle of light welcomes the New Year with all

Lighting up 17 locations across seven local districts, “Macao Light Festival 2021 – Travellers from Mars” is held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. from 4 December 2021 until 2 January 2022 (the last projection mapping show starts at 9:50 p.m. per night), to create sparkling memories for residents and visitors on festive holidays as all joyfully welcome the New Year.

Please visit MGTO’s website for Macao Light Festival 2021 (mlf.macaotourism.gov.mo/index_en.html) and official Wechat ID for the event program and pertinent arrangements.

Pandemic prevention measures

A range of pandemic prevention measures are adopted for Macao Light Festival 2021. Entrances and exits are set up for the designated areas for the Festival with implementation of crowd management measures. According to the actual situation on site, audience can line up for admission and are required to present their valid Macao Health Code in green color, undergo temperature checks and maintain at least one-meter social distance, in addition to wearing masks throughout the time on site. Venue codes are also posted on site for spectators to scan through the mobile app of Macao Health Code for itinerary record. MGTO is closely monitoring the pandemic situation and will rigorously comply with Health Bureau’s pertinent guidelines to make prompt arrangements in accord.