Moody Mushrooms Is Dropping On Jan 15th, 2022, With Presale Starting 24 hrs Before The Drop
Moody Mushrooms NFT is dropping on Jan 15th, 2022 at 6 PM EST, and the presale will start 24 hours before the drop.
Moody Mushrooms is a unique NFT, the value of which can be increased with practice. It is dropping on Jan 15th 2022 at 6 PM EST, and the presale will start 24 hours before the drop.”UNITED STATES, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moody Mushrooms drop is happening on Jan 15th 2022 at 6 PM EST and the presale will start on 14th of Jan at 6 PM EST. What makes Moody Mushrooms especially exciting is that their drop’s rarities/value can change after minting.
— Spokesperson (Moody Mushrooms )
Speaking to the media, one of their key developers said “We developed a fun mobile game that features the Mushrooms as playable characters where you can log in with your wallet and unlock any Mushrooms you own! The high score you then get with that mushroom will act as an OpenSea rarity trait called high score. So, if you practice you can substantially increase your NFT's base rarity/value”.
They will also be community goals and competitions to compete in. To start they have a community goal of 25,000 collective jumps. Upon completion, each Mushroom will be airdropped a cure to their moodiness (AKA a cured Mushroom). Upon selling out we will start weekly competitions between holders using high scores, most jumps, most deaths, etc and give out awesome prizes like NFTs, ETH, and more!
Some key highlights of Moody Mushrooms :
- First NFT to have rarities that change after mint. Rarity is affected by high scores in the Game.
- The mobile game will be released on launch. Featuring NFTs as playable Characters
- Weekly competitions held for Mushroom Holders. Prizes include NFTs, ETH, Merch, and more
- Once the community goal is reached, all holders airdropped a cured Mushroom.
People interested in taking part in the presale can visit https://www.moodymushrooms.com on 14th of Jan 2022 at 6 PM EST, available at 0.4ETH minting price. The exclusive drop of 500 Moody Mushrooms will happen on 15th of Jan 2022, at 6 PM EST, available at .05 ETH minting price.
To earn a spot by owning a Giga-Garden Flower, visit : https://opensea.io/collection/gglsd and get a 20% discount on minting Moody Mushrooms and future drops.
For updates, send an email to contactus@moodymushrooms.com, join them on Discord : https://discord.com/gglsd and follow them on Twitter https://twitter.com/GigaGarden
