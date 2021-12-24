LATAM Pharma welcomes the phase III results of Convidecia™, published at The Lancet

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATAM Pharma Innovative Ventures AG, company in charge of commercializing Convidencia™, the single dose vaccine for COVID-19 from CanSino BIO, salutes the publication of phase III results of its clinical test, released by the prestigious medical review The Lancet.

According to the analysis recently published, Convidecia™ registers a 96.0% efficacy in preventing the COVID-19 illness in its severe form, 14 days after vaccination, for population with 18 years old or more. The report also points out that no severe adverse events were informed, regarding the performance of the vaccine.

Guy Jean Leon Savoir García, Member of the Board of Directors, of LATAM Pharma highlights that the results from the clinical test are robust and solid, since they emerge from a multicentric study conducted in five different countries, including Argentina and Mexico in Latin America, and fulfilled every requisite at the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding efficacy rates.

For Luis Doporto Alejandre, President of the Board of Directors of LATAM Pharma, the results published at The Lancet strengthen the convenience of Convidecia™ for Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the advantages for transportation and storage of such vaccine, being stable between 2°C and 8°C, and thus becoming more accessible for regions with insufficient medical resources.

LATAM Pharma remains committed to build alliances to promote research and distribution of immunization technologies and medicines among emerging countries, such as the fill and finish of Convidecia™ for Latin America and the Caribbean.



For the complete data on Convidecia phase III, please refer to

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02753-7/fulltext