Amine Douab discusses impact of remote work explosion on Canada immigration
With COVID-19 restrictions in place worldwide, some countries, Canada included, kept immigration a priority: Amine DouabGATINEAU, , QUEBEC, CANADA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With new restrictions in place worldwide on travel and immigration due to the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, many countries deviated from the standard and continued to encourage immigration or use the pandemic as an opportunity to promote work-from-home relocation to a country or immigration with the new normal.
Amine Douab is a Canadian immigration expert and has noted the overall trend in Canada of an ongoing focus on immigration throughout the pandemic. However, the largest focus is on immigrants already in-country versus new arrivals.
Amine Douab explains Canadian immigration stance
According to a 2021 Washington Post article, Canada planned to welcome 401,000 immigrants in the same year. According to Amine Douab, the pandemic did impact the ability to admit new residents from overseas and other countries. Instead, Canada focused on expanding options for immigrants already in the country to pursue permanent residency.
The express entry program has seen the most robust expansion.
Via express entry, experts like Amine Douab help immigrants already living in Canada become permanent citizens. The program is usually restricted to immigrants meeting specific economic and educational criteria. Those who meet the required level of points earn a passing score and are invited to apply for permanent resident status.
Through this and a variety of other changes, immigrants with a range of jobs and economic indicators were allowed to apply.
The work from home force in Canada
There are also additional options for immigration for workers in high-demand industries and beyond who have the option to work from home. Canada provides a pathway for workers in the U.S. to relocate to Canada and continue a work-from-home job for their current employer if the employer is in agreement. When this is not possible, Canadian programs make it possible to find a new job via talent match.
For those who only want to relocate and not immigrate, there is also the option of working as a foreign national. For a foreign national with a work home base in a different country and who is paid in a different country, a Canadian work permit is not required, making Canada an ideal option for an extended stay or temporary relocation, according to Amine Douab.
As the pandemic evolves and, one day, when it eventually subsides, Amine Douab predicts Canada will stay focused on immigration to offset the loss of workers due to an aging workforce and a continuously low birthrate. Temporary tweaks to immigration policies could become the norm in order for the country to meet future immigration goals.
