Paul Froio of Massachusetts Discusses 3 Ways Living in Italy Changes One Forever

The six months I spent in Italy was truly life-changing”COHASSET,, MA, USA , December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living in a foreign country is bound to alter the course of one's life. Paul Froio of Massachusetts lived in Italy for six months, and he discussed how this choice drastically changed his life.
"The six months I spent in Italy was truly life-changing," Paul Froio of Massachusetts said. "The vibrant culture is infectious, and I greatly value the lessons I learned there."
Patience Is Essential
Froio explained that some aspects of his life in Italy are now part of his everyday life in Massachusetts. He explained that he became much more patient living in Italy, something that is more easily said than done when coming from the Northeast United States. Things take longer to get accomplished in Italy, and Froio found himself adapting better than expected.
"In the United States, we expect immediate results, and we rush to get things done," Froio said. "In Italy, the emphasis is on the process and enjoying the experience. Italians don’t rush life. They enjoy it. Something we should try to do more often in the US."
Froio explained that he returned home with far more patience than when he left.
Spontaneous Conversations Are Excellent
"Another major benefit I took away from life in Italy is that it's fun to meet and converse with strangers," Froio said. "People are friendly in Massachusetts, but we're often too busy to stop and talk with strangers."
Paul Froio of Massachusetts stated that he lost a lot of his shyness while living in Italy. He also learned that spontaneous conversations with strangers can be fun and valuable. A simple supermarket conversation can result in a lifelong friendship.
Less Is More
Another life-changing aspect of Froio's life in Italy is that he became more content with having less. A major aspect of American life is keeping up with the Jones', but Paul Froio returned home with a great appreciation for what he has and a reduced desire to acquire more. Italian life emphasizes the importance of culture, food, and family, and Froio quickly adapted this new, more focused way of living.
"I returned home so appreciative of my family and our traditions," Paul Froio said. "These are lessons I'm happy to teach my sons and daughter, so they can have more respect for what's really important in life."
About Paul Froio of Massachusetts
Paul Froio is extremely grateful for the time he was able to spend in Italy, becoming proficient in Italian, mingling with the locals, and learning invaluable life lessons. Froio continues to be an avid traveler, and he expressed that he looks forward to all the life-changing travel experiences yet to come.
