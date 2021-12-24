Vietjet to resume several international routes

VIETNAM, December 24 -

A Vietjet plane lands at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet plans to resume regular international flights connecting Hà Nội and HCM City to Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore and Bangkok from January 1, 2022, following the approval of Government and authorities, the airline announced on Thursday.

In the first phase from the beginning of January 2022, routes will have round trip per week and increase gradually according to the demand and approval of the authorities, to ensure safe operations and effective disease prevention.

In the next phase, Vietjet plans to reopen all international routes that it has previously operated in the region, as well as further routes to India and Russia.

The flight schedules and operation plans are available on the official website, Vietjet Air mobile apps and Facebook pages, as well as at booking offices and official agencies.

In order to ensure safety, the airline plans to comply with the requirements and directions of governments, and aviation and health authorities.

Vietjet suggests passengers follow regulations on disease prevention and control, immigration regulations including vaccine passports, negative tests, isolation and accommodation.

Passengers can make entry and exit declaration on the airline website at the Entry Declaration section and manage the information via QR code.

Vietjet is well prepared for the resumption of regular international flights, which will be operated by the state of the art A321 and A330 aircraft to offer passengers safe flights and happy journeys, while serving the demands of people and tourists in the new normal. — VNS