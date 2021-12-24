Winners of 2021 Hack4Growth Unlimited announced

VIETNAM, December 24 -

Nanoneem won the first prize, worth US$10,000, at 2021 Hack4Growth Unlimited. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Nanoneem, who study herb-based pesticides for green agriculture and the application of nano-technology to improve pesticide efficiency, won first prize and US$10,000 at 2021 Hack4Growth Unlimited.

The event was held by the Global Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) and AVSE Corporation Việt Nam, with the endorsement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese.

The second prize of $7,000 was awarded to CRE Vietnam, which aims to prevent transmission of carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE) in hospitals.

The team also bagged a sub-prize presented by Devtify.

The SoBanHang project, which supports small-and-micro retailers in e-commerce, clinched the third prize worth $5,000.

Over eight months, nearly 200 entries from Vietnamese nationals living in 12 countries and territories were submitted to the programme.

Addressing the award ceremony, deputy head of the committee Ngô Hướng Nam said in response to the Government’s call, Vietnamese intellectuals overseas had joined various innovation contests.

"Hack4Growth is expected to become more popular and uphold the innovative spirit of Vietnamese people across the globe, contributing to the country’s sustainable development," he added.

After the contest, project developers can maintain connections with mentors and investors via AVSE Global’s V-space platform https://vspace.global/.

The top 10 teams are eligible to take part in the Global Mentoring Program for V-Startups, a 1:1 start-up consultation programme between Vietnamese experts worldwide and start-ups, slated to start next March. — VNS