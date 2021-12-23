Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,522 in the last 365 days.

From Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan

AZERBAIJAN, December 23 - 23 december 2021, 11:20

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my most sincere and heartfelt congratulations on the wonderful date in your life – the 60th birthday.

On this bright day, I want to note that your life path, active and selfless work for the benefit of your people are a vivid example of conscientious service to the country. The friendly people of Azerbaijan can rightfully be proud of the successes achieved under your leadership in the implementation of socioeconomic transformations, decent standards of living for the population, as well as the enhanced authority of your country in the international arena.

In Tajikistan, your name is associated with the elevation of our bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new stage of development, which is characterized by a high level of trust.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I would like to emphasize our determination, together with you, to make all the necessary efforts to fully strengthen and expand the relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between our countries.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to wish you, dear friend, long life, good health, family happiness and new achievements in your future activities for the prosperity of fraternal Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Emomali Rahmon

President of the Republic of Tajikistan

You just read:

From Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.