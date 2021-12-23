From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 60th birthday.

As the head of state, you have continued the work started by your father, my friend Heydar Aliyev, have achieved significant successes in improving the well-being of the people, developing the country's economy and strengthening its reputation in the international arena.

The restoration of the territorial integrity of your country has caused particular joy. Your aspirations to establish long-term peace in the South Caucasus contribute to ensuring security and stability in the region.

I wish you success in your highly responsible activities for the bright future of the country and the successful implementation of goals and plans in accordance with the priorities of the socioeconomic development of Azerbaijan until 2030.

I am confident that a comprehensive strategic partnership based on the traditions of mutual respect and good neighborliness between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will continue to dynamically grow and develop for the benefit of our peoples.

Always remembering our meetings with warmth, I hope to continue our relations in the future.

On the occasion of your birth anniversary, I wish you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, the best of health, family happiness, success in your responsible state activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Best wishes,

Nursultan Nazarbayev

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy