Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,521 in the last 365 days.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2021, 13:20

On December 24, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the head of state on his birthday anniversary, and wished him the best of health and success in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Uzbek President for the attention and congratulations.

Praising the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the heads of state expressed their confidence that bilateral ties would continue strengthening.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the issues relating to prospects for bilateral cooperation.

You just read:

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.