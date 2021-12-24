Submit Release
News Search

There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,521 in the last 365 days.

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2021, 13:40

On December 24, President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Rumen Radev extended his congratulations to the head of state on his birth anniversary and wished him success in his presidential activities and the best of health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Bulgarian President for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone talk, the sides hailed the development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.

You just read:

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.