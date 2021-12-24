Submit Release
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2021, 16:35

On December 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Volodymyr Zelensky extended his congratulations to the head of state on his birth anniversary and wished him success in his presidential activities, and the best of health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the President of Ukraine for the attention and congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral relations and expressed their confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue to expand.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on prospects for the development of relations.

