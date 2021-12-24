Surgical lights Market May See a Big Move by 2030 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 4.5%

Significant surge in the number of hospitals and clinics across the globe is the major factor that drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical lights Market by Type (Halogen and LED Lights) and Application (Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global surgical lights market size was valued at $2,717.5 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,838 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

CV Medical

Getinge AB

A-dec Inc

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co

Hill-Rom Services

BihlerMED

S.I.M.E.O.N

Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Steris plc

Skytron

North America to maintain its top status in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, garnering more than one-third of the global surgical lights market, owing to rise in prevalence of disorders such as cardiac diseases and gynecological diseases, among others. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the study period. This is due surge in demand for healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of hospitals in emerging countries, increase in healthcare reforms, and increase in technological advancements in the field of healthcare.

