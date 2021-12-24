Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market To Reach USD 391.5 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market was valued at USD 142.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 391.5 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4%. Disposable Blood Pressure cuffs are increasingly adopted by hospitals and clinics due to the high incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs). The single-patient one-time use of blood pressure cuffs is designed specially to avoid cross-contamination. Several Disposable BP cuffs have been developed to meet the varying needs of patients and medical facilities.

High incidence of hypertension among adults and pediatrics, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and aging demographics are some of the key factors propelling market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), beyond 39% of adults aged 18 years and over are overweight, and more than 40 million children under the age of 5 are obese. It is the most prevalent medical condition, and it is one of the primary reasons for hypertension, increasing the prevalence of overweight and obesity is expected to grow the demand for disposable BP cuffs. Increasing public awareness about contagious infections and HAIs due to reusable devices and medical accessories is expected to raise the demand. Moreover, technologically advanced products are expected to drive market growth. The manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing sustainable and user-friendly products at lower prices. There exists price competition between the key market players in the industry. For instance, Welch Allyn recently launched FlexiPort Blood Pressure Cuffs, which streamlines workflows. FlexiPort Cuff technology offers hospital options that facilitate single patient use to help reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Increasing worldwide stressful conditions in respect of workload, interpersonal crisis, etc. is expected to give rise to high BP conditions and giving rise to higher demand. However, an innovation of antimicrobial reusable BP cuffs and unfavorable reimbursement scenario, are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Conmed, GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microlife AG, Welch Allyn Inc., SunTech Medical Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Omron Healthcare Inc., Briggs Healthcare

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 13.3 % and 13.1% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of hypertension across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

• As of 2018, Healthcare settings is the dominating Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs which holds 42.7% of the global market. North American regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions

• Homecare settings is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 14.1%.

• Adult Disposable BP Cuffs product type segment was valued at USD 55.4 million and is expected reach USD 149.8 million by 2026

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 24.8% of the global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth

• Europe is the second largest region in terms of revenue generation after North America and was valued at USD 44.6 Million in 2018

• Associated side effects related to Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs and lack of favourable reimbursement policies globally

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market on the basis of Product Type, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Neonatal Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs

• Pediatric Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs

• Adult Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Healthcare Centers

• Homecare settings

• Academic and Research institutions

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

