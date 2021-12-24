Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen Offers Criminal Defense for Sex Crimes
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES , December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee’s Summit, Missouri, December 22, 2021: Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen is pleased to announce they provide dependable criminal defense services for those charged with sex crimes. The consequences of sex crimes are often more severe than other types of crimes and can quickly damage an individual’s reputation and relationships. The professional team of Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen understands the seriousness of the situation and works hard to give their clients the representation they deserve.
The qualified team at Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen have the required knowledge to help individuals facing sex crime charges navigate these complex cases. They have provided reliable representation for individuals accused of rape, statutory rape, molestation, child pornography, computer crimes, felony sex offenses, and more. Their defense team helps individuals get the best possible chance of success while allowing them to regain control of their lives. They don’t believe anyone should go through these cases alone and stand by their client’s side throughout the process.
Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen works hard to give individuals the opportunity to defend themselves from these serious charges. Sex crimes often result in punishments, such as imprisonment, life-long registration as a sex offender, and other restrictions. Their goal is to ensure every individual gets a fair outcome for their cases.
Anyone interested in learning about criminal defense for sex crime cases can find out more by visiting the Kellly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen website or by calling 1-816-347-1818.
About Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen: Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen is a full-service law firm offering representation for personal injury, criminal defense, DUI defense, and family law. Their knowledgeable team works closely with clients to help them get the best outcome for their cases. They believe everyone deserves someone fighting for their side and works hard to protect their clients’ rights.
Dave Kelly
Dave Kelly
Kelly, Symonds & Reed LLC
+1 816-347-1818
dave@mokanlegal.com
