Refrigerant Market Report: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2021-2026

The global refrigerant market reached a value of US$ 21.5 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refrigerant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global refrigerant market reached a value of US$ 21.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Refrigerants refer to chemical mixtures available in the gaseous or fluid state that are used in heat pumps and refrigeration cycles. They are utilized as a heat carrier that transforms gas to liquid and then back to gaseous form in the refrigeration cycle. Some of the commonly used refrigerants include chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). They are generally present in refrigeration, fire suppression and air conditioning systems that are installed across residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

Global Refrigerants Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of freezers, refrigerators, and air conditioning systems across the residential and commercial segments. Moreover, the escalating demand for air conditioning systems in automobiles has also provided a boost to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and the introduction of energy-efficient cooling systems.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Arkema S.A.

• Dongyue Group Limited

• The Chemours Company

• Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de CV

• Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

• Air Liquide S.A.

• AGC Group

• Linde Group

• SRF Limited

• Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Domestic

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Fluorocarbon

• Inorganic

• Hydrocarbon

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

