Person of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the Unit block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:18 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a firearm being discharged. A short time later, an adult male victim walked into an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim sustained minor injuries.

A person of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.