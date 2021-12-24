Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $13,744 Million by 2026

The growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market is attributed to rise in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease across the globe.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market by Drug Type (NSAIDs, DMARDs, Biologics, and Others), Type (Prescription, and OTC), and Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, and Injectable): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease, increase in number of pipeline drugs, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare have boosted the growth of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. However, poor demand in under-developed countries hampers the market. On the contrary, growth potential in the emerging market is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market size was valued at $7,860 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $13,744 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players profiled in this report include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly And Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and UCB S.A.

Biologics segment dominated the market

By drug type, the biologics segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in patient awareness toward the availability of DMARDs drugs for psoriatic arthritis treatment, rise in prevalence of psoriatic arthritis, presence of biologics &biosimilars, and increase in healthcare expenditure in developed regions. The report includes an in-depth analysis other segments such as NSAIDs, DMARDs, and other.

