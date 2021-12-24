Lfia Based Rapid Test Market Propels Growth at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2030 | Technology Trends, Demands, Research Analysis

Increase in demand for LFIA based rapid test kits across geographies along with rise in target population is majorly driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market by Application Type (Infectious Disease, Pregnancy & Fertility, Toxicology and Others), Technique type (Competitive Assay, Sandwich Assay, and Multiplex Detection Assay), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Benefits of LFIA based rapid tests over laboratory testing, rise in initiatives of government and nonprofit organizations toward health awareness, and increase in healthcare expenditure all over the world propel the growth of the global lateral flow immunoassay based rapid test market. Based on application, the infectious disease segment held the largest market share in 2018. Based on technique type, the competitive assay segment contributed the major share in 2018. Region wise, North America held the highest market share in 2018.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.), Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics), Biomerieux SA, Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Findings of the LFIA Based Rapid Test Market :

As per the application, the infectious disease segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

On the basis of the technique type, the multiplex detection assay segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

By end user, the hospitals & Clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Lfia Based Rapid Test Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Lfia Based Rapid Test Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Lfia Based Rapid Test Market report?

Q5. Does the Lfia Based Rapid Test Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Lfia Based Rapid Test Market?

Q7. Does the Lfia Based Rapid Test Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Lfia Based Rapid Test Market report?

