Smile Makeovers Barton Creek TX Update – Cosmetic Dentistry Metal-Free Crowns

West Lake Hills Dental Arts (+1-512-328-0155) a dental care center specializing in cosmetic dentistry has launched its smile makeover service for patients in Barton Creek, Lost Creek TX, and other areas in and around Austin Texas.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, United States, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new smile makeover service includes metal-free dental crowns that use ceramic materials to restore teeth damaged by injury or decay and hide stains resistant to other cosmetic procedures. This practice is conveniently located at 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746 and welcomes smile makeover patients from West Lake Hills TX, Lost Creek, Tarrytown, Rollingwood, Barton Creek and the wider North West Austin Texas area.

More details can be found at: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/cosmetic-dentistry.html

The crowns have a natural appearance and are expected to last between 10 and 15 years with proper oral hygiene. In addition to crowns, West Lake Hills Dental Arts’ range of cosmetic dentistry procedures includes porcelain veneers, Zoom in-house and take-home teeth whitening procedures, and cosmetic dental bonding. Recent media coverage can be seen here https://www.yahoo.com/now/smile-makeovers-launched-westlake-hills-025500996.html

A healthy smile is both cosmetically attractive and important for health reasons. A beautiful smile helps make a good first impression, with a survey revealing that a majority of single men and women rated good teeth as important attributes they look for in a date. Conversely, poor teeth can lead to a reluctance to smile, and according to Psychology Today, smiling has many psychological benefits, including mood elevation and projecting likeability and competency.

This cosmetic dentist serving Lost Creek and Barton Creek, in Austin TX comprehensively assesses each patient and their dental needs in a friendly, relaxing, and professional environment. Depending on the nature and seriousness of the issue, a treatment plan is developed to help patients get the smile they want, drawing on the range of treatment options and carried out with the minimum of discomfort.

The practice uses state-of-the-art technology to facilitate and enhance the result, including intraoral hand-held cameras, all-digital x-rays and panoramic x-rays, and soft-tissue diode lasers for work on gums.

The practice also accepts preferred provider organization dental plans and helps patients maximize their benefits under their plan.

West Lake Hills Dental Arts was founded over 27 years ago by Dr. Richard Jones, who recently handed over to Dr. Rebecca Long, a highly experienced dentist.

A satisfied patient said, “Dr. Long and the staff at Westlake Hills Dental Arts are outstanding. Exceptional service and everyone is extremely professional and personable.”

Interested parties can find more information at: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/veneers.html

Website: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/

Name: Ryan DeBoer Organization: Westlake Hills Dental Arts Address: 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746, United States Phone: +1-512-328-0155