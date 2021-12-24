Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash w/ a Pedestrian
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B3007209
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2021 at 1818 hours.
STREET: Vermont Route 7A
TOWN: Dorset
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Read Farm Lane
WEATHER: Clear and cold
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jacob M. Keegan
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nassau, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to passenger side headlight area.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN: Peter Riker
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT
INJURIES: Head and leg injuries.
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a car versus pedestrian crash along Vermont Route 7A in the Town of Dorset. Statements and evidence at the scene indicated that a pedestrian identified as Peter Riker was crossing the unlit roadway when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Camry travelling northbound. Riker was subsequently flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of suspected head and leg injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Manchester Police Department, Arlington Rescue Squad, and Dorset Fire Department.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421