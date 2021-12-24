Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash w/ a Pedestrian

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B3007209

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2021 at 1818 hours.

STREET: Vermont Route 7A

TOWN: Dorset

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Read Farm Lane

WEATHER: Clear and cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacob M. Keegan

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nassau, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to passenger side headlight area.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PEDESTRIAN: Peter Riker

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

INJURIES: Head and leg injuries.

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a car versus pedestrian crash along Vermont Route 7A in the Town of Dorset. Statements and evidence at the scene indicated that a pedestrian identified as Peter Riker was crossing the unlit roadway when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Camry travelling northbound. Riker was subsequently flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of suspected head and leg injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Manchester Police Department, Arlington Rescue Squad, and Dorset Fire Department.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421