Oral Antibiotics Market to Expand in Size by Highest Revenue up to 2027, Claims AMR

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oral antibiotics market generated $18.36 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $23.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Antibiotics serve a useful therapeutic purpose for the treatment and control of pathogens. The medications are used to either inhibit or prevent bacterial infections referred as bactericidal and bacteriostatic antibiotics, respectively. Various types of antibiotics such as penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, and monobactam are available in pharmacies and hospitals that are used to treat infectious diseases.

The economies across the world are suffering from the impact of COVID-19 and many industries are experiencing losses. However, pharmaceutical companies have a center stage in the COVID-19 fight and are responding to rapid challenges. Whereas, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted moderately on oral antibiotics market, as the coronavirus damages cells so badly that it becomes easier for certain bacteria to cause secondary infections.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Oral Antibiotics Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2020.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global oral antibiotics market based onclass, application,drug origin, spectrum of activitiy, drug type, and region.

Based on class, the beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting formore than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, thequinolone segmentis estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Based on drug origin, the semisyntheticsegmentaccounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifthsof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the synthetic segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

The key players operating in the global oral antibiotics market include Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

