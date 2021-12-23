PHILIPPINES, December 23 - Press Release December 23, 2021 De Lima lauds Pinay doctor for leading vaccination efforts abroad Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima commended Filipino Doctor Danielle Colayco of Komoto Pharmacies for leading the vaccination efforts in one of the most under-vaccinated communities in Kern County, California. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said the efforts of Colayco and the California Farmworker Foundation (CFF) in ensuring that unvaccinated people can have easy access to the vaccine is truly admirable, especially now that new COVID-19 variants continue to surface. "The effort of Dr. Danielle Colayco to lead the inoculation of farm workers in the most under-vaccinated communities in Kern County is truly admirable as it is inspiring," she said. "Ipinakita ni Dr. Colayco ang mabubuting katangian ng lahing Pilipino--ang malasakit hindi lamang sa kapwa Pilipino kundi sa iba pang nasyonalidad; sa tapang at dedikasyon na gampanan ang trabaho sa kabila ng kaakibat na peligro," she added. De Lima made the statement following reports that Colayco, along with her team, made multiple trips from Los Angeles to Kern County to bring COVID-19 vaccines to farm workers in Delano. Reportedly, 500 shots, mostly first doses, were given out during a recent event at the Delano School District headquarters in Kern County, which is home to a large farming community including a big Filipino population. According to Colayco, "It's really for the good of the community to get everyone vaccinated. We are seeing surges in area codes and zip codes where people are forgotten. Whenever we have these under-resourced communities, it's as important as ever to be able to provide services." The lady Senator from Bicol said Colayco's efforts remind everyone that there is no place for complacency in our fight against COVID-19 pandemic. "If we want to ensure people's safety and save as many lives as possible, we should go the extra mile to ensure that we can vaccinate even the people in far-flung areas," she added. "Sa halip na takutin o daanin sa dahas, kailangan nating hikayatin at bigyan ng insentibo ang marami pang magpabakuna, hindi lamang para sa kaligtasan nila at ng kanilang pamilya, kundi maging ng kalakhang lipunan at buong mundo," she added. Colayco and CFF reportedly plan another vaccination event to start the New Year with an even higher vaccine turnout in areas that's been lagging on vaccines.