Additional public health measures effective December 24; 35 new cases of COVID-19

CANADA, December 23 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced new public health measures that will come into effect on December 24.

“With record numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the last number of days and a record number of active cases in PEI, additional measures will be added,” said Dr. Morrison. “These additional steps to limit gatherings and contacts are in effort to prevent further community transmission of COVID-19 in our province.”

Effective 8:00 am December 24, 2021, the following measures will be in effect until January 8, 2022:

Wedding receptions, funeral receptions and wakes/visitations will not be permitted.

All organized gatherings, such as worship services, theatres, wedding and funeral ceremonies, concerts, etc. must operate with a maximum of 50 people with physical distancing with individuals from different households. Venues may have up to 50 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 50 participants plus staff and officiants. Multiple cohorts of 50 are not permitted.

Worship services can only have one person singing; no choirs or congregational singing is permitted.

Day camps will be limited to participant groups of 15 over the span of one day, with physical distancing and masks. (This does not include licensed early learning and child care centres, or licensed school-aged centres, as they are already operating with elevated precautions in place.)

Out of an abundance of caution and to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, schools across PEI will remain closed to students until at least Monday, January 10, 2022.

These new measures are in addition to existing temporary measures announced to date, including:

Gyms, fitness facilities and retail can operate up to 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing and masks.

Restaurants can operate up to 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing between tables, a limit of 10 people per table. Food premises and licensed establishments must stop food and beverage service at approximately 11:00 pm and close by midnight.

Dr. Morrison announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 in PEI, another record number of daily cases for the province. These 35 cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway. Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted with instructions on testing and isolation requirements.

There are 165 active cases of COVID-19 in PEI and there have been 588 cases since the pandemic began.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics and those age 18 years or older can visit one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Get vaccinated

Wear a non-medical mask in indoor places

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Keep your circle of contacts small

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

