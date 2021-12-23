MAINE, December 23 - Back to current news.

Central Region Forest Ranger named Valedictorian and recipient of Randall Parsons Award

December 23, 2021 Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Maine Forest Service (MFS) Forest Ranger David Loome of Millinocket was recently named Valedictorian, the James L. Handley Award, of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy's 40th Basic Law Enforcement Training Program. Valedictorian honors are bestowed on the student with the highest combined achievement for academics, firearms, professional values, and physical fitness. Ranger Loome was also recognized with the Academy's Randall A. Parsons "Iron Man" Award.

"Ranger Loome is a terrific example of the quality of the individuals committed to accomplishing the Maine Forest Service mission," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "Through his service as a Ranger, he supports his neighbors throughout Northern Penobscot County, and his efforts fighting wildfires nationally and serving as a Wilderness First Responder are notable as well."

"We at the Maine Forest Service are incredibly proud of Ranger Loome for his success and the recognition of his leadership at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. He has a bright future ahead in service to the people of Maine," said Maine Forest Service Director Patty Cormier.

Ranger Loome joined MFS in 2020 and is assigned to Northern Penobscot County patrol from the MFS Central Region, District 2, headquarters in Lee. He has mobilized nationally on wildfire incidents, including two recent assignments on complex wildfires in California. Ranger Loome is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and is a certified Wilderness First Responder and Maine Crisis Intervention Team member.

Maine Forest Ranger David Loome, Maine Criminal Justice Academy 40th Basic Law Enforcement Training Program class Valedictorian and Randall A. Parsons "Iron Man" Award recipient. Courtesy photo, Maine Forest Service.