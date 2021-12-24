Bioinformatics Market becoming larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 13.4% | AMR

Bioinformatics Market

surge in demand for clinical diagnostics and personalized medicines play a major role in the growth of the bioinformatics market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, "the global bioinformatics market garnered $8.61 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $24.73 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027". The study provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, Porter's Five Forces, and competitive landscape.

Increase in requirement of integrated data, rise in proteomics & genomics research activities, and surge in drug discovery and development activities drive the growth of the global bioinformatics market. However, common data formats and lack of skilled personnel hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in need for integrated solutions present new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global bioinformatics market based on technology & services, application, sector, and region.

Based on technology & services, the bioinformatics platforms segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the bioinformatics services segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 22.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the genomics segment held for the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global bioinformatics market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the transcriptomics segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to 2027.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Bioinformatics Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2020.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, DNAnexus, Inc., Genedata AG, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Illumina Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The other players in the value chain include Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio), Dassault Systems, Eurofins Scientific, Bruker Daltonics Inc., Accelrys, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., SA Nonlinear Dynamics, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and among others.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Bioinformatics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Bioinformatics Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Bioinformatics Market growth.

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. What are the Key Industry Leaders opinion for the Global Bioinformatics market?

Q2. Which market holds the maximum market share of the Global Bioinformatics market?

Q3. What is the total market value of Global Bioinformatics market report ?

Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q5. What is the market value of Global Bioinformatics market in 2020?

