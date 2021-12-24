Shaftsbury Barracks/1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21B303198
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/8/2021 at approximately 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jaquith Road, Landgrove, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Ely Key
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Landgrove, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 9, 2021 at approximately 0130 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks where notified of a family fight that had occurred at a residence on Jaquith Road in the Town of Landgrove in the evening hours of November 8, 2021. Subsequent investigation revealed that the accused, Ely Key (36) of Landgrove, VT, had caused significant bodily injury to a household member and violated a court order preventing him from doing so. Key was taken into custody on December 23, 2021 without incident by Troopers along with officers from the Manchester Police Department.
Key was ordered held without bail and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. Key is expected to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division to answer to the above charges on December 27, 2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/21 1230
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: Hold Without
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111