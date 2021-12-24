Shaftsbury Barracks/1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B303198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/8/2021 at approximately 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jaquith Road, Landgrove, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Ely Key

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Landgrove, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 9, 2021 at approximately 0130 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks where notified of a family fight that had occurred at a residence on Jaquith Road in the Town of Landgrove in the evening hours of November 8, 2021. Subsequent investigation revealed that the accused, Ely Key (36) of Landgrove, VT, had caused significant bodily injury to a household member and violated a court order preventing him from doing so. Key was taken into custody on December 23, 2021 without incident by Troopers along with officers from the Manchester Police Department.

Key was ordered held without bail and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. Key is expected to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division to answer to the above charges on December 27, 2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/21 1230

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: Hold Without

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.