Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,520 in the last 365 days.

Kahului Airport Access Road renamed Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way

Posted on Dec 23, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the Kahului Airport Access Road is now Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way.

Work to install the new signage will take place along the route between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. The crew will implement a roving lane closure to change the signs and will contraflow traffic as needed. Motorists are asked to drive with caution within the work zone.

A photo of the new signs for the renamed road can be seen here.

The State Legislature approved Senate Bill 651 in the 2021 session calling for the Kahului Airport Access Road to be renamed for the late Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho. To read the bill that later became Act 134 (21) visit https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/SB651_HD1_.htm

###

You just read:

Kahului Airport Access Road renamed Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.