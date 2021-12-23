Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:45 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, December 23, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 42 year-old Joseph Sharkey, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

