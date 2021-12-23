Unemployment Rates Down for the Eighth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November for the eighth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metropolitan areas.

"November's continued positive growth is another encouraging sign for our strengthening economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As we look towards the new year, Illinois is committed to building on this momentum, to ensure workers and businesses continue to thrive across the state."

Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+4.6%, +2,600), the Chicago-Metropolitan Division (+4.0%, +141,000), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.8%, +4,400) and the Kankakee MSA (+3.8%, +1,600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Other Services and Government (twelve areas each); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing & Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Professional & Business Services (ten areas); Mining and Construction (nine areas); Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.1 points to 4.8%), Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (-2.1 points to 3.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.0 points to 6.1%) and the Elgin Metropolitan Division (-2.0 points to 4.3%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area November 2021* November 2020** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.4% 4.8% -1.4 Carbondale-Marion 4.0% 5.4% -1.4 Champaign-Urbana 3.3% 4.7% -1.4 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.8% 8.9% -4.1 Danville 4.9% 6.4% -1.5 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 5.3% -1.6 Decatur 6.1% 8.1% -2.0 Elgin 4.3% 6.3% -2.0 Kankakee 5.0% 6.6% -1.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.5% 5.6% -2.1 Peoria 4.6% 6.3% -1.7 Rockford 6.5% 7.4% -0.9 Springfield 4.2% 6.1% -1.9 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.8% 5.3% -1.5 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 7.6% -3.1 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - November 2021

Metropolitan Area November November Over-the-Year 2021* 2020** Change Bloomington MSA 89,600 88,500 1,100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,300 56,700 2,600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 121,100 116,700 4,400 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,648,200 3,507,200 141,000 Danville MSA 26,900 26,300 600 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 178,800 176,500 2,300 Decatur MSA 48,500 47,000 1,500 Elgin Metro Division 249,400 241,100 8,300 Kankakee MSA 44,100 42,500 1,600 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 410,400 401,200 9,200 Peoria MSA 164,600 162,100 2,500 Rockford MSA 143,300 139,300 4,000 Springfield MSA 104,200 102,800 1,400 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,400 231,500 2,900 Illinois Statewide 5,938,900 5,704,500 234,400 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Nov 2021 Nov 2020 Over the Year Change Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA Henry County 3.6 % 5.1 % -1.5 Mercer County 3.3 % 4.8 % -1.5 Rock Island County 4.0 % 5.9 % -1.9 Cities Galesburg City 5.7 % 7.4 % -1.7 Moline City 3.7 % 6.1 % -2.4 Rock Island City 4.3 % 6.3 % -2.0 Counties Bureau County 3.7 % 5.1 % -1.4 Fulton County 4.3 % 5.5 % -1.2 Henderson County 2.9 % 3.6 % -0.7 Knox County 5.1 % 6.4 % -1.3 Stark County 4.4 % 5.3 % -0.9 Warren County 3.2 % 4.8 % -1.6 Whiteside County 3.5 % 5.1 % -1.6

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in November 2021 from 5.3 percent in November 2020. The last time the November rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.7 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased +2,300 compared to November 2020.

The Manufacturing (-2,200), Information (-100), and Financial Activities (-100) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. The Government (+1,600), Construction (+1,300), Leisure-Hospitality (+800), and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+400) sectors reported the largest payroll gains.

The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.