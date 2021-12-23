Unemployment Rates Down for the Eighth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November for the eighth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metropolitan areas.

"November's continued positive growth is another encouraging sign for our strengthening economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As we look towards the new year, Illinois is committed to building on this momentum, to ensure workers and businesses continue to thrive across the state."

Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+4.6%, +2,600), the Chicago-Metropolitan Division (+4.0%, +141,000), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.8%, +4,400) and the Kankakee MSA (+3.8%, +1,600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Other Services and Government (twelve areas each); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing & Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Professional & Business Services (ten areas); Mining and Construction (nine areas); Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.1 points to 4.8%), Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (-2.1 points to 3.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.0 points to 6.1%) and the Elgin Metropolitan Division (-2.0 points to 4.3%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area November 2021* November 2020** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.4% 4.8% -1.4 Carbondale-Marion 4.0% 5.4% -1.4 Champaign-Urbana 3.3% 4.7% -1.4 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.8% 8.9% -4.1 Danville 4.9% 6.4% -1.5 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 5.3% -1.6 Decatur 6.1% 8.1% -2.0 Elgin 4.3% 6.3% -2.0 Kankakee 5.0% 6.6% -1.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.5% 5.6% -2.1 Peoria 4.6% 6.3% -1.7 Rockford 6.5% 7.4% -0.9 Springfield 4.2% 6.1% -1.9 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.8% 5.3% -1.5 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 7.6% -3.1 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - November 2021

Metropolitan Area November November Over-the-Year 2021* 2020** Change Bloomington MSA 89,600 88,500 1,100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,300 56,700 2,600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 121,100 116,700 4,400 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,648,200 3,507,200 141,000 Danville MSA 26,900 26,300 600 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 178,800 176,500 2,300 Decatur MSA 48,500 47,000 1,500 Elgin Metro Division 249,400 241,100 8,300 Kankakee MSA 44,100 42,500 1,600 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 410,400 401,200 9,200 Peoria MSA 164,600 162,100 2,500 Rockford MSA 143,300 139,300 4,000 Springfield MSA 104,200 102,800 1,400 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,400 231,500 2,900 Illinois Statewide 5,938,900 5,704,500 234,400 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Nov 2021 Nov 2020 Over the Year Change Carbondale-Marion MSA 4.0 % 5.4 % -1.4 Jackson County 3.8 % 5.5 % -1.7 Williamson County 4.1 % 5.4 % -1.3 Surrounding Counties Alexander County 6.3 % 7.7 % -1.4 Franklin County 5.3 % 6.3 % -1.0 Johnson County 4.8 % 5.6 % -0.8 Massac County 4.1 % 5.9 % -1.8 Perry County 4.6 % 5.4 % -0.8 Pulaski County 7.0 % 8.9 % -1.9 Randolph County 3.2 % 4.4 % -1.2 Union County 4.6 % 5.4 % -0.8 Harrisburg Area Gallatin County 4.8 % 6.4 % -1.6 Hamilton County 3.1 % 3.8 % -0.7 Hardin County 5.3 % 6.5 % -1.2 Pope County 3.7 % 5.0 % -1.3 Saline County 5.1 % 6.2 % -1.1 White County 3.8 % 4.6 % -0.8 Olney - Mt. Carmel Area Edwards County 3.5 % 4.3 % -0.8 Lawrence County 5.0 % 5.7 % -0.7 Richland County 3.2 % 4.4 % -1.2 Wabash County 3.3 % 4.6 % -1.3 Wayne County 3.6 % 4.7 % -1.1 Other Areas LWIA 23 3.6 % 4.8 % -1.2 LWIA 24 3.9 % 5.5 % -1.6 LWIA 25 4.4 % 5.7 % -1.3 LWIA 26 4.3 % 5.4 % -1.1 Southern EDR 4.3 % 5.6 % -1.3

Southern Illinois Highlights

Carbondale - Marion Area

The November 2021 unemployment rate was 4.0 percent. This was a decrease of -1.4 percentage points from the November 2020 rate of 5.4 percent. Total nonfarm employment in November 2021 increased by +2,600 compared to last November.

Employment increased in Government (+300).

Surrounding Counties

Total nonfarm employment increased by +275 compared to November 2020.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+275), Educational and Health Services (+75), Leisure and Hospitality (+25), and Information (+25).

November payrolls declined in Manufacturing (-50), Other Services (-25), Construction (-25), and Natural Resources and Mining (-25). No change was reported in Financial Activities, Professional and Business Services and Trade, Transportation and Utilities.

Harrisburg Area Total nonfarm employment increased by +75 compared to November 2020.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+50), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+25), Financial Activities (+25), Information (+25), Educational and Health Services (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).

Employment declined in Professional and Business Services (-50), and Leisure and Hospitality (-25). No changes were reported in Construction, Other Services or Manufacturing.

Olney - Mt. Carmel Area Total nonfarm employment remained stable with no payroll changes reported compared to November 2020.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+75), Leisure and Hospitality (+50), and Educational and Health Services (+25).

Employment declined in Manufacturing (-100), Other Services (-25), and Construction (-25). No employment changes were reported in Natural Resources and Mining, Professional and Business Services, Financial Activities, Information, and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities.

Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.