Submit Release
News Search

There were 470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,520 in the last 365 days.

Unemployment Rates Down for the Eighth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November for the eighth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metropolitan areas.

"November's continued positive growth is another encouraging sign for our strengthening economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As we look towards the new year, Illinois is committed to building on this momentum, to ensure workers and businesses continue to thrive across the state."

Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas. The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+4.6%, +2,600), the Chicago-Metropolitan Division (+4.0%, +141,000),  the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.8%, +4,400) and the Kankakee MSA (+3.8%, +1,600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Other Services and Government (twelve areas each); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing & Public Utilities (eleven areas each); Professional & Business Services (ten areas); Mining and Construction (nine areas); Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.1 points to 4.8%), Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (-2.1 points to 3.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.0 points to 6.1%) and the Elgin Metropolitan Division (-2.0 points to 4.3%).  The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

November 2021*

November 2020**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.4%

4.8%

-1.4

Carbondale-Marion

4.0%

5.4%

-1.4

Champaign-Urbana

3.3%

4.7%

-1.4

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.8%

8.9%

-4.1

Danville

4.9%

6.4%

-1.5

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

5.3%

-1.6

Decatur

6.1%

8.1%

-2.0

Elgin

4.3%

6.3%

-2.0

Kankakee

5.0%

6.6%

-1.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.5%

5.6%

-2.1

Peoria

4.6%

6.3%

-1.7

Rockford

6.5%

7.4%

-0.9

Springfield

4.2%

6.1%

-1.9

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.8%

5.3%

-1.5

Illinois Statewide

4.5%

7.6%

-3.1

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - November 2021

Metropolitan Area

November

November

Over-the-Year

 

2021*

2020**

Change

Bloomington MSA

89,600

88,500

1,100

Carbondale-Marion MSA

59,300

56,700

2,600

Champaign-Urbana MSA

121,100

116,700

4,400

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,648,200

3,507,200

141,000

Danville MSA

26,900

26,300

600

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

178,800

176,500

2,300

Decatur MSA

48,500

47,000

1,500

Elgin Metro Division

249,400

241,100

8,300

Kankakee MSA

44,100

42,500

1,600

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

410,400

401,200

9,200

Peoria MSA

164,600

162,100

2,500

Rockford MSA

143,300

139,300

4,000

Springfield MSA

104,200

102,800

1,400

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

234,400

231,500

2,900

Illinois Statewide

5,938,900

5,704,500

234,400

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Nov 2021

Nov 2020

Over the Year Change

  
 

Carbondale-Marion MSA

4.0 %

5.4 %

-1.4

  

Jackson County

3.8 %

5.5 %

-1.7

  

Williamson County

4.1 %

5.4 %

-1.3

  

Surrounding Counties

 

 

 

  

Alexander County

6.3 %

7.7 %

-1.4

  

Franklin County

5.3 %

6.3 %

-1.0

  

Johnson County

4.8 %

5.6 %

-0.8

  

Massac County

4.1 %

5.9 %

-1.8

  

Perry County

4.6 %

5.4 %

-0.8

  

Pulaski County

7.0 %

8.9 %

-1.9

  

Randolph County

3.2 %

4.4 %

-1.2

  

Union County

4.6 %

5.4 %

-0.8

  

Harrisburg Area

 

 

 

  

Gallatin County

4.8 %

6.4 %

-1.6

  

Hamilton County

3.1 %

3.8 %

-0.7

  

Hardin County

5.3 %

6.5 %

-1.2

  

Pope County

3.7 %

5.0 %

-1.3

  

Saline County

5.1 %

6.2 %

-1.1

  

White County

3.8 %

4.6 %

-0.8

  

Olney - Mt. Carmel Area

 

 

 

  

Edwards County

3.5 %

4.3 %

-0.8

  

Lawrence County

5.0 %

5.7 %

-0.7

  

Richland County

3.2 %

4.4 %

-1.2

  

Wabash County

3.3 %

4.6 %

-1.3

  

Wayne County

3.6 %

4.7 %

-1.1

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 23

3.6 %

4.8 %

-1.2

  

LWIA 24

3.9 %

5.5 %

-1.6

  

LWIA 25

4.4 %

5.7 %

-1.3

  

LWIA 26

4.3 %

5.4 %

-1.1

  

Southern EDR

4.3 %

5.6 %

-1.3

  

Southern Illinois Highlights

Carbondale - Marion Area

The November 2021 unemployment rate was 4.0 percent.  This was a decrease of -1.4 percentage points from the November 2020 rate of 5.4 percent. Total nonfarm employment in November 2021 increased by +2,600 compared to last November.

Employment increased in Government (+300).

Surrounding Counties

Total nonfarm employment increased by +275 compared to November 2020.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+275), Educational and Health Services (+75), Leisure and Hospitality (+25), and Information (+25).

November payrolls declined in Manufacturing (-50), Other Services (-25), Construction (-25), and Natural Resources and Mining (-25). No change was reported in Financial Activities, Professional and Business Services and Trade, Transportation and Utilities. 

Harrisburg Area      Total nonfarm employment increased by +75 compared to November 2020.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+50), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+25), Financial Activities (+25), Information (+25), Educational and Health Services (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).

Employment declined in Professional and Business Services (-50), and Leisure and Hospitality (-25).  No changes were reported in Construction, Other Services or Manufacturing. 

Olney - Mt. Carmel Area   Total nonfarm employment remained stable with no payroll changes reported compared to November 2020.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+75), Leisure and Hospitality (+50), and Educational and Health Services (+25).

Employment declined in Manufacturing (-100), Other Services (-25), and Construction (-25).   No employment changes were reported in Natural Resources and Mining, Professional and Business Services, Financial Activities, Information, and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities. 

Note: Monthly 2020 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2021, as required by the U.S. BLS.  Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

You just read:

Unemployment Rates Down for the Eighth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.