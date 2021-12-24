Kahului Airport Access Road renamed Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way

Main, News Posted on Dec 23, 2021 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the Kahului Airport Access Road is now Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way.

Work to install the new signage will take place along the route between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. The crew will implement a roving lane closure to change the signs and will contraflow traffic as needed. Motorists are asked to drive with caution within the work zone.

A photo of the new signs for the renamed road can be seen here.

The State Legislature approved Senate Bill 651 in the 2021 session calling for the Kahului Airport Access Road to be renamed for the late Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho. To read the bill that later became Act 134 (21) visit https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2021/bills/SB651_HD1_.htm

