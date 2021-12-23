GARFIELD PARK, COOK COUNTY AND ILLINOIS BLACK CHAMBERS GIVE 2021 “BEST OF THE BEST” AWARDS TO EXCEPTIONAL LEADERS
2021 AWARDEES; PRESIDENT, TONI PRECKWINKLE, SIRI HIBBLER, DE'ANDRE RUCKER, CARL MOMAN, TRACEY BELL, JIM WILLIAMS, JOSHUA MILLMAN AND CHEVY HUMPHREY
The Chambers are thankful for the opportunity to honor, recognize and celebrate these exceptional leaders and the amazing work they are doing in helping their communities”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Garfield Park Chamber, Cook County Black Chamber and Illinois Black Chamber is pleased to announce the recipients of our 2021 BEST OF THE BEST Business and Leadership Awardees:
• 2021 CHAIRMAN’S CHAMPION OF BUSINESS AWARD – Toni Preckwinkle, President Cook County Board
• 2021 MASTER MILLIONAIRE AWARD – De’Andre Rucker, CEO, Rucker Holdings, Inc.
• 2021 SPIRIT OF ENTREPRENEUR AWARD– Joshua Millman, CEO, Passion House Coffee, Inc.
• 2021 WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AWARD – Tracey Bell, CEO, The IBM Company (95.1 FM Omni Channel)
• 2021 YOUNG ENTPREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AWARD – Carl Moman, CEO, Sir Serious Enterprise, Inc.
• 2021 BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD – Chevy Humphrey, President and CEO, Museum of Science and Industry Chicago
• 2021 BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY ADVOCATE AWARD – Siri Hibbler, CEO, Illinois Black Chamber, Cook County Black Chamber and Garfield Park Chamber of Commerce
• 2021 BUSINESS REPORTER OF THE YEAR AWARD – Jim Williams, Reporter, CBS 2 News
The award winners were announced at the Chambers’ annual fundraiser and awards dinner on
December 9, 2021, at the Cheney Mansion in Oak Park, IL, where several honorees received their awards. On December 21, 2021, additional honorees received their awards at the Hyatt Hotel in Hyde Park, at the Chambers’ annual awards luncheon including President, Toni Preckwinkle.
Honorees were selected by the Chambers’ award selection committee based on their leadership not only in their respective industries, but in supporting business growth, employment and entrepreneurship throughout the communities they serve, specifically, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Chambers are thankful for the opportunity to honor, recognize and celebrate these exceptional leaders and the amazing work they are doing in helping their communities; including starting and expanding businesses to help employ hundreds of individuals, providing grant funds to help provide relief for struggling businesses, providing groceries, food and shelter to residents, shedding light on the challenges that businesses are facing through news reporting and providing educational programs and entertainment that inspire, increase hope and encouragement to businesses and families” said, Milton Hibbler, Vice President of all the Chambers honoring the awardees.
All proceeds from these events were donated to the COVID-19 African American Relief Fund. Donations can be made at www.covid19africanamericanrelieffund.org.
The Chicago Carolers, Santa, Awardees and Guests!