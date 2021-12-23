Governor Newsom Statement on the Passing of Joan Didion 

Published: Dec 23, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Joan Didion, Pulitzer-prize-winning author and essayist, culture bearer, California Hall of Famer, and Sacramento, California native:

“Jennifer and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Joan Didion, preeminent author, culture critic, and requisite voice of California.

A fifth-generation Californian, Joan was a pioneer of the new journalism movement of the 1960s, capturing in prose the state’s growing counterculture movement that would soon influence the nation. She was peerless in her capacity to write about life, loss, love and society – easily the best living writer in California. Her ability to put the tapestry of California and the times into words made her a treasure for her generation and generations to come.

While we mourn this great loss, Californians can celebrate Joan’s tremendous contributions to the arts through her work. California belonged to Joan Didion; we cherish her memory.”

