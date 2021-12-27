ShowStoppers to introduce journalists to 20 startups from Japan at ShowStoppers press event during CES 2022

ShowStoppers logo

TOKYO AND NEW YORK, JAPAN AND NY, JAPAN AND USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowStoppers® will introduce 20 startup companies from Japan with new tech for work, home and play to tech and business journalists from around the world at ShowStoppers® at CES, the press event scheduled for 5 Jan. 2022 during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

The startups will launch and demonstrate a range of new products and services, including an exoskeleton for factory workers; continuous blood glucose testing for diabetics, without needles; sensors that connect to a smartphone for playing traditional Japanese wooden games; augmented-reality glasses; financial tech that creates mobility jobs for the unbanked; robots that bring joy to life; a hand dryer that reduces the risk of infection – and more.

The startups are organized and selected by ShowStoppers partner JETRO, https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/, the Japan External Trade Organization, a Japanese government organization that assists startups in expanding to global markets.

“We are proud to present unique technologies from Japan, all of which have the potential to create new and better ways for humans to bridge the physical and digital worlds,” said Ken Yoshida, executive director at JETRO San Francisco.

The ShowStoppers press event organizes product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics or smart cities; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers streams online, broadcasting live events, month after month.

