Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,652 in the last 365 days.

40 and 50 is Beautiful The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults Launches in LA

Love to kickass and party for good. Join The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults #40and50isbeautiful #sociacoop www.40and50isbeautiful.com

Love to kickass and party for good. Join The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults #40and50isbeautiful #sociacoop www.40and50isbeautiful.com

Love to kickass and party for good. Join The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults #40and50isbeautiful #sociacoop www.40and50isbeautiful.com

Love to kickass and party for good. Join The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults #40and50isbeautiful #sociacoop www.40and50isbeautiful.com

Are you talented, want to land sweet job and party for good? Email resume today #partyforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com

Are you talented, want to land sweet job and party for good? Email resume today #partyforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good created The Co+Op for Sweet Adults to make fundraising fun and rewarding for members who participate in referral program supporting kid gigs

Love to kickass and party for good? Join The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults to Celebrate Life!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

Recruiting for Good is launching fun and rewarding Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults; 40 and 50 is Beautiful to help fund gigs for kids.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We're ending the year; like we started ...super sweet!'"

Members participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; and earn monetary rewards for a period of one year (Recruiting for Good shares a portion of their finder's fees).

How to Join 40 and 50 is Beautiful?

1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.
2. Once Recruiting for Good, finds the company an employee, and earns a finder's fee.
3. Co-Op Member will earn $1,000 (and continue to earn $1,000 for every hire made in a 12 month period).

Enrollment ends March 8th, 2022 (Women's Day).

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to kickass and party for good? Join The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults to Celebrate Life!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.

Recruiting for Good sponsors the following super sweet gigs for kids: Donuts for Daddy, iReview Ice Cream, Mom and Me Lunch, We Pitch for Good, and We Dance for Good. Kids learn positive values, and earn gift cards for their participation. www.TheSweetestGigs.com

Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets in October, November, and December. Your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

40 and 50 is Beautiful The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults Launches in LA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.