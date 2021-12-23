40 and 50 is Beautiful The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults Launches in LA
Love to kickass and party for good. Join The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults #40and50isbeautiful #sociacoop www.40and50isbeautiful.com
Recruiting for Good created The Co+Op for Sweet Adults to make fundraising fun and rewarding for members who participate in referral program supporting kid gigs
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We're ending the year; like we started ...super sweet!'"
Members participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; and earn monetary rewards for a period of one year (Recruiting for Good shares a portion of their finder's fees).
How to Join 40 and 50 is Beautiful?
1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.
2. Once Recruiting for Good, finds the company an employee, and earns a finder's fee.
3. Co-Op Member will earn $1,000 (and continue to earn $1,000 for every hire made in a 12 month period).
Enrollment ends March 8th, 2022 (Women's Day).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to kickass and party for good? Join The Social Co-Op for Sweet Adults to Celebrate Life!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.
Recruiting for Good sponsors the following super sweet gigs for kids: Donuts for Daddy, iReview Ice Cream, Mom and Me Lunch, We Pitch for Good, and We Dance for Good. Kids learn positive values, and earn gift cards for their participation. www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets in October, November, and December. Your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com
