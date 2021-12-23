I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) Brief Lane Closure Next Wednesday Morning for Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia

King of Prussia PA – Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will experience a brief right lane closure between the 30th Street and the Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) interchanges in Philadelphia on Wednesday, December 29, from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM, for bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #