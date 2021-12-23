Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Emma-Marie Banks

Maine DOE Team member Emma-Marie Banks is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Emma in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

As the Secondary Digital Learning Specialist and the Computer Science Specialist, I support computer science education and all things digital learning.

What do you like best about your job?

While there are many things that I love about this role, working with the field to expand access to and participation in computer science education is one of the things that I like best. I also really love supporting the field in their remote and digital learning efforts, as well as collaborating on different tasks with the absolutely fantastic members of my team here at DOE.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I’ve always known that I wanted to work in education, particularly at a statewide level. Combining my love for education with my appreciation for technology made this career path a very easy decision. 😊

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

When I am not working, I enjoy hiking, bicycling, camping, and other outdoor activities, as well as cooking and baking, spending time with my family, and exploring emerging technology trends and advancements.