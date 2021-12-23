Family Memberships Allow Greater Flexibility at Coastal Florida Private Club
Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club, a Member-owned golf community makes it easy to use the Club facilities giving added freedom to visiting family members.
Our Club Members cherish their time with family here. We welcome them with open arms just as much as we do our primary Member. Our residents are proud to share Orchid Island with their family.”ORCHID ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No one can argue that Covid 19 has changed our world in significant ways. Society has gone through a monumental psychological change. One positive outcome has been a renewed focus on our quality of life and the connections we have with family and friends. As a result, this year, families are finding themselves prioritizing time spent together.
— Orchid Island General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Rob Tench
The way we live has changed in other ways as well. Many individuals are now working remotely from home, allowing them the flexibility to travel and spend more time with their families. During the winter months in Florida, many retirees have traveled to the area to take advantage of the excellent weather and outdoor activities. For private communities in the area, multi-generational families are spending more time in Florida. Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club, a Member-owned golf community just north of Vero Beach, makes it easy to use the Club facilities giving added freedom to visiting family members.
For visiting families, this multi-generational membership makes life simple. With no sub-membership required, the Club encourages all family members to take advantage of all the amenities and social events without the worry or hassle of guest lists or limited passes. Visiting family members establish their own independent account for billing, taking away the worry of who is paying for meals, golf, or other activities. This allows everyone to enjoy the 18-hole Arnold Palmer golf course, Beach Club, tennis, pickleball, and on-site Fitness Center with ease. A vibrant social calendar also includes planned activities for every generation.
“Our family membership approach has been very popular with our Membership," says Orchid Island General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Rob Tench. “Our Club Members cherish their time with family here at Orchid Island. We welcome them with open arms just as much as we do our primary Member. Our residents are proud to share Orchid Island with their family.”
Orchid Island is located on Florida’s east coast, just north of Vero Beach. The private gated community stretches between the Atlantic Ocean and Indian River and is home to 375 West Indies-inspired residences. Luxury residential properties range from $1 million to over $8 million and include custom estate residences, courtyard homes, cottages, or oceanfront. With high demand and low inventory, individuals interested in becoming future resident members are encouraged to stay informed by registering online to receive details of future listings. Please call 772.388.3888 for more information or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
