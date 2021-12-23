Maryland State Police Arrest Woman Indicted In Connection To 2014 Murder In Carroll County

December 23, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a woman Monday in North Carolina after she was indicted last week on charges related to a 2014 murder in Carroll County.

The suspect, Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, of Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, was indicted Dec. 17 by a Carroll County grand jury. Charges include first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft, motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. She remains detained in North Carolina by the Mecklenberg County Sheriff’s Office while awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

The body of the victim, Prakash Rampatsingh, 50, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, was found shortly before 8 a.m. on June 27, 2014 off a dirt road in the area of the 3300 block of Falls Road in Hampstead, Maryland. According to investigators, Rampatsingh was Goodwin’s landlord at the time of the murder.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives believe Rampatsingh went to the rental property in Baltimore on or about June 24. A confrontation occurred at the property and Rampatsingh was kidnapped and driven away in his vehicle before being shot and killed in Carroll County. Rampatsingh’s vehicle, a Dodge truck, was later discovered abandoned in Prince George’s County.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives, along with prosecutors from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, continued to investigate this case over the past seven years until an indictment could be issued against the suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

Charity Sophia Goodwin

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov