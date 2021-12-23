PlayTreks named a Key-Player in the Global Music NFT market

About

? Playtreks is a platform for the music industry, giving music artists the opportunity to put their music/data on the blockchain and leverage the advantages that come with it, including NFTs, cryptocurrencies, Music rights rentals and a Metaverse focused on music artists, performances and sharing of music, arts and videos. ? TREKS is a multipurpose token created to be used across the Playtreks platform for finance and utility purposes. TREKS can be used for subscriptions, earnings from royalties, crowdfunding, fan participation and more.

PlayTreks