PlayTreks named a Key-Player in the Global Music NFT market
We believe that the HTF report shows we are on the right strategic path to serve our clients and the industry.””HASSELT, BE-VLI, BELGIUM, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayTreks, the All-In-One platform for the music industry, was named a key player in the Global Music NFT market report researched by HTF Market Intelligence
The majority of key players are focussing on securing a leading market in the music industry, as PlayTreks is doing with its NFT marketplace, The PlayGrounds. Other key players include OpenSea, Nifty Gateway, and Rarible among a few others.
PlayTreks, an innovative company applying artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to make artists and record labels meet the growing demand for transparency and new ways of monetizing music, today announced that it has been named a key player in the Global Music NFT market by HTF Market Intelligence.
PlayTreks NFT PlayGrounds marketplace was recognized because of its readiness, global coverage, and completeness, and was researched based on primary and secondary research, white paper, publications, website, world bank statistics, and HTF market intelligence.
The music industry has been inextricably linked to technology since the discovery of sound recording in 1877. Technological innovations have influenced how music is made, played, saved, distributed, and enjoyed. This is from the first discs to streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music from the birth of record changing to the rise of modern electronic sound.
The rise of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, is a developing trend in the music industry. NFT transactions enable audiences to bid on one-of-a-kind content from their favorite artists in auctions. These tokens, as well as the transactions that entail them, currently empower the artists who sell them. Only time will tell if NFTs are here to stay, as they are brand-new breakthroughs. An NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is a one-of-a-kind digital asset held on the blockchain.
For record labels, publishers, and their lawyers, licensing and transferring ownership of music is now a pretty complex process, and manually clearing samples for usage or transferring rights can even postpone the release of the music. However, with efficient and secure document transfer, NFT makes licensing and transferring music as simple and quick as shopping online.
“We are honored to be recognized by HTF Market Intelligence as a key player in the global music NFT market,” said Anjo De Heus, CEO of PlayTreks. We’re continuing to build our comprehensive platform for music management and execution to serve as the engine that drives commerce for our clients. Music Data is essential to the blockchain platform for NFTs, and that's what sets us apart. We believe that the HTF report shows we are on the right strategic path to serve our clients and the industry.”
This is the first time that PlayTreks has been named a key player in the global music NFT market as they only went live with the All-In-One platform in April of 2021 and the market for music NFT's is relatively new.
The power of the PlayTreks platform is its completeness with services such as music distribution to traditional streaming platforms and blockchain-based NFT marketplaces, radio airplay monitoring, music rights copyright control, and driven by lots of data so artists always have a 360-degree view on music performance.
About PlayTreks and the PlayGrounds NFT Marketplace:
Playtreks is an ALL-IN-ONE platform, serving artists, record labels, artist managers, composers, songwriters, and all those who wish to stay in control over their creations. With the platform, we collect and correlate metadata, and users can then analyze the data in a powerful dashboard using artificial intelligence. Data being presented is derived from streaming, social media, and content sharing platforms as well as from our global radio airplay monitoring. An intelligently driven marketing SaaS platform for the music industry which allows for distribution to traditional streaming and block-chain based streaming platforms, providing full transparency about the retail performance of content sold on a variety of digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, social media, content sharing platforms and includes a powerful feature turning content into NFT aka Non-Fungible Token to establish Digital Proof of Ownership of creation, whether this creation is music, a document or a file. The PlayGrounds blockchain-based marketplace gives an additional outlet to creators, where creatives can monetize exclusive content and earn significantly more.
