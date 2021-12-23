Pawthereum Donates to Family-Run Shelter in Romania as it Continues its “12 Days of Crypto Giving” Donation Campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum has made its tenth consecutive donation as part of its “12 Days of Crypto Giving” December campaign with a $10,000 gift to Sava’s Safe Haven, located in Galati, Romania. The animal welfare focused crypto project has donated over $125,000 since December 14, 2021, as part of its current campaign, and over $400,000 since the project launched in October of 2021.
Sava’s Safe Haven is a family-run shelter that operates with four volunteers and no employees. Their work focuses on assisting poor local villages with animals that live in bad conditions. These communities have limited resources and no access to veterinary care. Sava’s Safe Haven has rescued and rehomed over 2,500 animals and provided free veterinary services to more than 3,000 animals.
“I am thrilled to work with such compassionate animal lovers and very grateful that Sava's Safe Haven is part of 12 Days of Giving by Pawthereum and its great supporters,” said Alexandra Sava, a volunteer at Sava’s Safe Haven. “This support allows us to continue our paramount work to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome poor animals in Romania. The donation comes exactly when is most necessary to help us get through a hard and cold winter. In the name of all people, dogs and cats from Sava's Safe Haven…THANK YOU!”
Pawthereum’s current donation campaign started on December 14, 2021, and will continue through December 25, 2021. They have donated to a different animal shelter or rescue organization every day during this campaign.
“When Sava’s Safe Haven reached out to us, we fell in love immediately,” said Pawthereum Charity Ambassador Rasmus Scheuer. “The effort, heart and soul they are putting into helping animals in need in the poor, rural areas of Romania is truly amazing. With that being said, it’s extremely difficult to run a shelter housing hundreds of animals in remote areas that are not easily transported food to in the harsh winters, and not having the funds to buy in bulk can cause trouble as it’s possible the food won’t arrive on time. We hope that with this donation we can all agree, it’s not always about the size of the dog but the size of power in the dog. We originally allocated a 2.5K USD donation, but managed to up that number to 10K USD as a last minute effort and we hope that Oana and her family are pleasantly surprised by this.”
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
Nawzad Amiri
Sava’s Safe Haven is a family-run shelter that operates with four volunteers and no employees. Their work focuses on assisting poor local villages with animals that live in bad conditions. These communities have limited resources and no access to veterinary care. Sava’s Safe Haven has rescued and rehomed over 2,500 animals and provided free veterinary services to more than 3,000 animals.
“I am thrilled to work with such compassionate animal lovers and very grateful that Sava's Safe Haven is part of 12 Days of Giving by Pawthereum and its great supporters,” said Alexandra Sava, a volunteer at Sava’s Safe Haven. “This support allows us to continue our paramount work to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome poor animals in Romania. The donation comes exactly when is most necessary to help us get through a hard and cold winter. In the name of all people, dogs and cats from Sava's Safe Haven…THANK YOU!”
Pawthereum’s current donation campaign started on December 14, 2021, and will continue through December 25, 2021. They have donated to a different animal shelter or rescue organization every day during this campaign.
“When Sava’s Safe Haven reached out to us, we fell in love immediately,” said Pawthereum Charity Ambassador Rasmus Scheuer. “The effort, heart and soul they are putting into helping animals in need in the poor, rural areas of Romania is truly amazing. With that being said, it’s extremely difficult to run a shelter housing hundreds of animals in remote areas that are not easily transported food to in the harsh winters, and not having the funds to buy in bulk can cause trouble as it’s possible the food won’t arrive on time. We hope that with this donation we can all agree, it’s not always about the size of the dog but the size of power in the dog. We originally allocated a 2.5K USD donation, but managed to up that number to 10K USD as a last minute effort and we hope that Oana and her family are pleasantly surprised by this.”
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
Nawzad Amiri
Pawthereum
contact@pawthereum.com