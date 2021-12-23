PennDOT Reopens U.S. 1 North Ramp to I-295 West in Middletown Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from U.S. 1 North to westbound Interstate 295 in Middletown Township, Bucks County, has reopened, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation project.

This work is one of seven structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County; and

Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County.

Other structures scheduled for replacement/rehabilitation include the following:

Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County;

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County;

5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County; and

Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed winter 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

