PennDOT Reopens U.S. 1 North Ramp to I-295 West in Middletown Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from U.S. 1 North to westbound Interstate 295 in Middletown Township, Bucks County, has reopened, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation project.

This work is one of seven structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

  • Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County; and
  • Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County.

Other structures scheduled for replacement/rehabilitation include the following:

  • Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County;
  • Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County;
  • 5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County; and
  • Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed winter 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

 # # #

U.S. 1 Ramp. 12-21.PNG

