PennDOT Reopens U.S. 1 North Ramp to I-295 West in Middletown Township, Bucks County
King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from U.S. 1 North to westbound Interstate 295 in Middletown Township, Bucks County, has reopened, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation project.
This work is one of seven structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.
Structures completed under this project include:
- Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County; and
- Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County.
Other structures scheduled for replacement/rehabilitation include the following:
- Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County;
- Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County;
- 5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County; and
- Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.
Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed winter 2024.
MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799
