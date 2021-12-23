Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: 2022 is the year of virtual advertising in Latin America
The sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke brings his views about the virtual advertising market
The development of new technologies used in virtual advertising is increasing. Today we can virtualize and customize various scenarios.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The virtual advertising category is growing. The development of the Fortnite and Roblox platforms, the tokenization of digital assets, and the increase in audience of live events and reality shows determine that 2022 will be the year of virtual advertising. The businessman and advertising leader in Latin America stated this analysis in this analysis, Jose Eshkenazi Smeke, CEO of Soccer Media Solutions.
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
Virtual advertising has the great advantage of being one of the few digital advertisements that may not be intrusive. That is why brands achieve an empathetic integration with audiences, and the new generations do not reject it as it happens with other marketing tools.
The development of new technologies used in virtual advertising is increasing. Today we can virtualize and customize various scenarios. Before it was impossible, we can now realize surprising solutions both in object programming and language translation.
In the case of live sports and reality shows, virtual advertising proves its success. Our investments in Soccer Media Solutions position us as the partner par excellence for influential brands. Our ability to respond in time has been developed by our good relationships with source content generators and the appropriate technological investments.
The new generations have a way of entertainment, socializing, and even relating to their finances that we had never considered. Today brands live that way. For example, Nike's recent purchase of the RTFKT company specializing in creating and designing digital clothing and accessories clarifies where brands are going.
As Nike President John Donahoe put it: "We are living at the intersection of sports, creativity, gaming, and culture." You certainly couldn't disagree with him, the executive said.
In this regard, Anne Schelle, director of Pearl TV, told Forbes that "Next year, this approach (virtualization) will include new ways to surprise and delight consumers beyond the traditional television commercial, avoid advertising collisions that damage the development of the brand. , measure the real increase in sales of products or subscriptions and test the trade on the television screen". In this regard, the executive pointed out that he coincides because virtual advertising is its strength to surprise the audience. However, the TV commercial will continue to attract many resources.
Finally, the executive stressed that 2022 would be a year of economic recovery and a lot of football with the Mexican National Team. The qualifying games and the games in the World Cup will make an essential change in advertising investment. The calendar was advanced, and in 2022 there will be an investment of the Christmas season and that associated with the national team for the World Cup in Qatar.
About Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
Jose is one of the leading executives in sports marketing in Latinamerica. He is also philanthropic with continuous activities in different initiatives.
Antonio Lopez
Hey Content Agency
email us here
Jose Eshkenazi and 2022 scenarios