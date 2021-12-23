Ariyan Miller Launches a Suite of Products to Help People Build Generational Wealth in 2022

/EIN News/ -- Stockton, CA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariyan Miller is affectionately known as the Millennial Mindsetter. Rolling into 2022, she and her company, Legacy2Life, have created a complimentary credit guide to give the masses simple tips and tricks on how to fix your credit. She has created a DIY Credit Guide to teach people how to fix their own credit, and soon an ebook will be accompanied by a course. All this is being introduced to the public because simply fixing her clients' credit is not enough. Creating the tools for her clients will help create a lasting impact for them.

Immediately after graduation, she began working at the front desk at a local hotel. Within six months, was promoted to the Event Coordinator for the hotel, and shortly after, the Sales Manager. "A normal person's dream, but I'm not your average girl. I began a side hustle doing life insurance. Keep in mind, I am a second-generation entrepreneur. At the young age of 22, on my 22nd birthday, to be exact, I made one of the most courageous decisions of my life. I quit my career in Corporate America to drive Uber and do life insurance. Crazy, I know!"

This turned out to be one of the best decisions of her life. Selling life insurance was partially traumatizing. She experienced essentially hopeless people: no final plan, no life insurance, no money. After months and months of this, Ariyan made a conscious decision that she would do whatever it takes to educate and empower millennials to make, manage and maximize money through life insurance, credit, and real estate.

"This is all how The Millennial Mindsetter was born. In less than five short years, I've helped hundreds with life insurance, thousands with credit, and I have been able to scale a 6-figure business as a Real Estate Salesperson and Mortgage Loan Officer in the state of California", she shares.

Legacy2Life and Ariyan host live and online events in the community, specifically teaching about credit, real estate, and the home buying process. In these events, Ariyan details some of the challenges many people face during this process, including:

Missed employment opportunities

Pay more for the credit they do obtain.

Higher interest rates

Big banks don't trust you

Challenge to get utility services (water, garbage sewer, gas, and electric)

You won’t enjoy the best rewards credit cards

Calls from debt collectors

Higher insurance premiums

Can't obtain a mortgage

Can't obtain an apartment

She also has a list of tips and tricks to follow:

A credit score is the new social. Your social used to be the number that identifies you. Now it's your credit score (it tells a story about you)

Having good credit is mandatory for those who wish to build generational wealth

Credit is simply leveraged to build wealth

It's challenging for people with bad credit to excel

Don't wait to buy real estate. Buy real estate and wait

Regarding her success, Ariyan attributes it to a path guided by her mother and a belief that she can do anything she sets her mind to. "I do believe there are many keys to success, but my favorite is having a childlike belief. My mother once told me I could do whatever I set my mind to, and I believed her. This has allowed me to move freely in everything I do in life. I simply set my goals or my passions, and I execute. I may take time and patience, but I always prevail. I understand that one failure doesn't define me, and many failures only mean success is near.”





