Frozen Fruit Bars Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future | Nestlé S.A, Unilever, Happy & Healthy Products, Inc. (H&H)

Frozen Fruit Bars Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen fruit bars are prepared by mixing and partially dehydrating fresh fruit juice or pulp along with sweeteners, water, acid, flavors, fruit juice concentrates, and other ingredients, which is followed by restructuring and freezing. Frozen fruit bars are flavorful and nutritious. They are high in fiber & carbohydrates, contain minerals & vitamins and are have a low fat content. Many fresh fruits are seasonal and are perishable in nature. Therefore preparing frozen fruit bars from fresh fruits is an innovative method to preserve fruits. Thus, frozen fruit bars are the value added substitute of fruits for getting nutrients. All these above mentioned benefits provided by the frozen fruit bars have driven the growth of the frozen fruit bar market.

Demand for innovative flavors among the consumers and availability of a new range of frozen fruit bars such as coconut water with banana flavor, lime & raspberry mix flavors, and others in the market, have driven the growth of the frozen fruit bars market. However, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), due to climatic changes and high oil prices, the prices of fresh fruits are expected to experience rise by 2%-3%.This is estimated to increase the production cost of frozen fruits bars resulting in the rise in their final product prices. This factor is expected to restrain the growth of the frozen fruit bars market in the future.

Nevertheless, rise in disposable income, change in living standards, increase in health concerns among consumers as well as surge in awareness about the benefits of consuming organic food are anticipated to boost the growth of the organic frozen fruit bars market in the upcoming years. Moreover, as fruits are low in protein as compared to vegetables, grains, dairy, and other products, fortified protein frozen fruit bars is also expected to propel the growth of the frozen fruit bars market in the upcoming years.

The global frozen fruit bars market is segmented based on type, flavor, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the market is divided into organic, fortified, and conventional. By flavor, it is classified into mango, apple, citrus, berry, pineapple, coconut, mixed fruit and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, discount stores, convenience stores, online stores, and others. By region, market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players include Nestlé S.A, Unilever, Happy & Healthy Products, Inc. (H&H), Modern pop. Inc., J&J Snack Foods Corp., The Kroger co. , Eclectic Food Services Inc., Pop Factory, Chloe’s Soft Serve Fruit Co. and Brothers International Desserts Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global frozen fruit bars market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

