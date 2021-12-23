Needle-free Injection Systems Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2023

Needle-free injection systems market was valued at $8,166 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $23,116 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0%

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Product, Source of Power, Type, Usability, Site of Delivery, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global needle-free injection systems market was valued at $8,166 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $23,116 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2017 to 2023. The liquid-based needle free injection systems segment held more than two-thirds share of the total market in 2016.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/needle-free-injection-systems-market

Needle-free injection systems are used to administer drugs and vaccines into patients without penetrating the skin. Improved immunization coverage, increase in demand for self-injection devices, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, risk of exposure to communicable diseases due to needle stick injuries, and decrease in healthcare costs are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of trained personnel and limited usage of needle-free injection systems for intravenous administration may restrict the market growth.

Subcutaneous injectors segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. However, the intradermal injectors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.6%.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.6%, owing to rise in incidence of chronic disease such as diabetes and hepatitis. In addition, surge in awareness of benefits of needle-free injection systems, such as elimination of needle phobia, offers a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. The major companies profiled in the report are Antares Pharma, Inc., PharmaJet, Medical International Technology, Inc., INJEX Pharma AG, PenJet Corporation, Crossject needle-free injection systems, National Medical Products Inc., Valeritas, Inc., and European Pharma Group.

For Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2129

Key Findings of the Needle-free Injection Systems Market:

• The spring injector systems segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

• Disposable accounted for more than one-third share of the global needle-free injection systems market in 2016.

• In terms of product, the prefilled injector system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7%.

• The use of needle-free injectors for vaccine delivery is expected to grow at the CAGR of 15.9%.

• France and Germany collectively contributed for more than one-third share of the European needle-free injection systems market in 2016.

• Japan was the major shareholder in 2016, accounting for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific needle-free injection systems market.

Other Trending Reports:

Infection Surveillance Services Market

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market

Get a Christmas and New Year Discount Up to 25%

About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

