Spinal Implant and Devices Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027

The global spinal implants and devices market is projected to reach $15,054.07 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020-2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Spinal Implant and Devices Market by Type and Surgery: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global spinal implants and devices market was valued at $11,356.59 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $15,054.07 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020-2027. Spine implants and devices are used to treat disorders related to spine. The main purpose of these implants and devices is to restore and maintain normal alignment of an individual’s spine.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spinal-implants-and-spinal-devices-market

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Increase in number of corona patients due to pandemic COVID-19 across the globe has resulted in halt of business operations of the spinal implant and devices market as many surgeons are engaged in the treatment of corona patients, which has resulted in reduction and cancellation of spine surgeries. This discontinuity in proceedings of the business operations is directly influencing the revenue drift of the spinal implants and surgical devices market. For instance, on March 17, 2020 the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has insisted hospitals to halt elective surgery and dedicate resources to treat coronavirus patients. Moreover, this halt in manufacturing of spinal implants across the globe has affected the revenue of key players such asDePuy Synthesis, Stryker Corporation, and NuVasive, which resulted in showing negative impact on the spinal implant and devices market.

For Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1620

By surgery type, the global spinal implants and devices market is segmented into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS). The open spine surgery segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019, which is attributed to increase in preference for open spine surgeries among medical professionals and rise in incidence of spinal deformities. Further, the minimally invasive spine surgery segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it provides access to the target, while potentially minimizing damage to surrounding tissues and anatomical structures. Further, it also offers advantages such as lower blood loss, faster recovery, lesser traumas & incisions, and reduced hospital stay.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• In 2019, the spinal fusion implants segment led the overall spinal implants and devices market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

• The non-fusion/motion preservation segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

• The balloon kyphoplasty segment occupied more than four-fifths of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market in 2019.

• Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for almost one-third of the Asia-Pacific spinal implants and devices market in 2019.



Other Trending Reports:

Spinal Intervention Market

Asia Pacific Peripheral Intervention Devices Market

Get a Christmas and New Year Discount Up to 25%

About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

